ATN 24 Hour Volume Reaches $423,303.00 (ATN)

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 26th. In the last week, ATN has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. One ATN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ATN has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and $423,303.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ATN alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00023548 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00048310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $345.57 or 0.00644986 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001868 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00064302 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00023737 BTC.

About ATN

ATN is a token. ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . ATN’s official website is atn.io . The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ATN is a global artificial intelligence API marketplace where developers, technology suppliers, and buyers come together to access and develop new and innovative forms of A.I. technology, effectively building the next generation of artificial intelligence in a trusted and collaborative environment. ATN is built on a smart-contract enabled next-generation blockchain to provide AIaaS. ATN creates an environment that gives DApps quick and secure access to A.I. capabilities and services. In order to achieve this, ATN will create and ensure the growth of a DBots/DApps ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ATN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ATN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.