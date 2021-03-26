Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Short Interest Update

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 720.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Atos stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.48. The company had a trading volume of 8,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,501. Atos has a 12-month low of $12.59 and a 12-month high of $19.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEXAY shares. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atos in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Atos in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays lowered shares of Atos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Atos in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

