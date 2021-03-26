ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.12

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$22.12 and traded as high as C$26.97. ATS Automation Tooling Systems shares last traded at C$26.90, with a volume of 173,285 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion and a PE ratio of 46.46.

In other ATS Automation Tooling Systems news, Senior Officer Stewart Mccuaig sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.09, for a total transaction of C$763,567.88.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

