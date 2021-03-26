AT&T Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the technology company on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%.

AT&T has increased its dividend payment by 6.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 37 years.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.31. 62,931,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,808,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. AT&T has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.82.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.91.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AT&T stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,890 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

