Auctus (AUC) Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Auctus coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000483 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Auctus has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Auctus has a market cap of $8.50 million and approximately $13,939.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00022894 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00050224 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $356.42 or 0.00661432 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00026656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00064555 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Auctus Coin Profile

Auctus (AUC) is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 32,650,835 coins. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Auctus’ official website is auctus.org . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

Buying and Selling Auctus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars.

