Augean (LON:AUG) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $219.23

Augean plc (LON:AUG) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 219.23 ($2.86) and traded as high as GBX 219.49 ($2.87). Augean shares last traded at GBX 217.50 ($2.84), with a volume of 13,913 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £228.31 million and a PE ratio of 17.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 219.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 200.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.29.

Get Augean alerts:

In related news, insider Christopher Mills sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.00), for a total value of £3,450,000 ($4,507,447.09).

Augean plc engages in the waste management business in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Treatment & Disposal and Augean North Sea Services. The Treatment & Disposal segment provides waste remediation, management, treatment, and disposal services. The Augean North Sea Services segment offers waste management and processing services to the oil and gas operators.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Augean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.