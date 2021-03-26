Augur (REP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $39.88 Million

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. In the last week, Augur has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. Augur has a market capitalization of $370.09 million and approximately $39.88 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Augur token can currently be purchased for about $33.64 or 0.00061212 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Augur

Augur is a token. Its launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Augur is www.augur.net

Augur Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

