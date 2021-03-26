Aurora Trading Up 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Aurora has a total market cap of $52.72 million and approximately $7.95 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aurora has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One Aurora token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00022668 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00049187 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $348.19 or 0.00651935 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00026086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001872 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.44 or 0.00064486 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Aurora Token Profile

Aurora is a dPoS/BFT token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,928,257,542 tokens. Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Buying and Selling Aurora

