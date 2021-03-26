Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Short Interest Up 1,276.2% in March

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a growth of 1,276.2% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

ANZBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

ANZBY traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $21.57. The company had a trading volume of 21,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,744. The company has a market cap of $61.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.00.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United States. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

