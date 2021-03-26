Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CEO Sells $5,204,220.48 in Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 19,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.12, for a total value of $5,204,220.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Andrew Anagnost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 24th, Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of Autodesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total value of $6,344,904.93.

Shares of ADSK stock traded up $6.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $269.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,640,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,144. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.52 and a 12 month high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.14. The company has a market cap of $59.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

ADSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.17.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,054,698,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 1,372.7% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,004,042 shares of the software company’s stock worth $306,574,000 after acquiring an additional 935,865 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 11,841.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 452,942 shares of the software company’s stock worth $138,301,000 after acquiring an additional 449,149 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,199,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,282,403,000 after acquiring an additional 276,371 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 471,970.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 188,828 shares of the software company’s stock worth $57,657,000 after acquiring an additional 188,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

