Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CEO Sells $5,204,220.48 in Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 19,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.12, for a total value of $5,204,220.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Andrew Anagnost also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 24th, Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of Autodesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total value of $6,344,904.93.
Shares of ADSK stock traded up $6.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $269.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,640,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,144. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.52 and a 12 month high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.14. The company has a market cap of $59.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44.
ADSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.17.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,054,698,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 1,372.7% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,004,042 shares of the software company’s stock worth $306,574,000 after acquiring an additional 935,865 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 11,841.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 452,942 shares of the software company’s stock worth $138,301,000 after acquiring an additional 449,149 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,199,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,282,403,000 after acquiring an additional 276,371 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 471,970.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 188,828 shares of the software company’s stock worth $57,657,000 after acquiring an additional 188,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.
Autodesk Company Profile
Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.
See Also: Do Tariffs Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.