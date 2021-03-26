AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Sets New 52-Week High at $92.72

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $92.72 and last traded at $92.18, with a volume of 8989 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.98.

AN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Get AutoNation alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.80 and its 200 day moving average is $68.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.42. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoNation news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 101,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total transaction of $7,926,945.92. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 22,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total transaction of $1,997,940.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,974 shares in the company, valued at $22,487,794.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 298,373 shares of company stock worth $23,576,816. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 7,502.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,372,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,578,000 after buying an additional 2,341,304 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,569,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,672,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,358,000 after purchasing an additional 390,731 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in AutoNation by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 956,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,646,000 after acquiring an additional 238,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AutoNation by 160.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 218,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after acquiring an additional 134,855 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AutoNation (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.