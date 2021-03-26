AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $18.34 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for AutoZone in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $18.34 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $17.88. William Blair also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q4 2021 earnings at $27.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $79.15 EPS.

Get AutoZone alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on AutoZone in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,351.74.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,374.41 on Friday. AutoZone has a one year low of $757.18 and a one year high of $1,378.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,225.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,188.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.39 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, VP Mitchell C. Major sold 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,245.62, for a total value of $2,653,170.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,577.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Preston Frazer sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,322.87, for a total transaction of $978,923.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,609.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,402 shares of company stock valued at $34,457,339. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Featured Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.