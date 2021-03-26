AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) VP Sells $4,306,080.00 in Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE AZO traded up $35.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,410.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,437. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $757.18 and a 12 month high of $1,378.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,225.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,188.65.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,223,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 894,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,706,000 after acquiring an additional 182,966 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,247,000 after acquiring an additional 164,933 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,745,000 after acquiring an additional 107,539 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 847.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,836,000 after acquiring an additional 73,553 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,357.92.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

