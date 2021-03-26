Avalanche (AVAX) Trading 23.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 23.8% against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for about $28.48 or 0.00052057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion and $237.55 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00060522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005580 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.77 or 0.00211593 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.93 or 0.00822311 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00076444 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00026986 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche’s total supply is 381,990,113 coins and its circulating supply is 127,824,078 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about

Avalanche Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.