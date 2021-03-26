Avista (NYSE:AVA) Hits New 52-Week High at $48.09

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $48.09 and last traded at $48.05, with a volume of 25435 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.95.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVA shares. Bank of America cut shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Sidoti cut shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.07.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $380.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.60 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 6.19%. Research analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.423 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 97.13%.

In other Avista news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,522 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $72,919.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,571.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $476,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 144,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,899,582.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,988 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,389 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 243.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Avista in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avista in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avista in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Avista by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avista Company Profile (NYSE:AVA)

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

