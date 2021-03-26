Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.13

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.13 and last traded at $11.10, with a volume of 30340 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.07.

AVVIY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Aviva from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aviva has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Get Aviva alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.80. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.