Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.29% of Axcelis Technologies worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 52.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 24,616 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACLS stock opened at $37.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.42. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $44.20.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.74 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACLS. Benchmark upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

In other news, EVP William J. Bintz sold 21,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $874,781.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R John Fletcher sold 6,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $268,359.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,785 shares of company stock worth $5,285,514 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

