Axie Infinity Shards Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges (AXS)

Axie Infinity Shards (CURRENCY:AXS) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Axie Infinity Shards token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001083 BTC on major exchanges. Axie Infinity Shards has a market cap of $9.12 million and $16.75 million worth of Axie Infinity Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity Shards has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00022353 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00049291 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.09 or 0.00638459 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00064903 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00023372 BTC.

Axie Infinity Shards Token Profile

Axie Infinity Shards (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity Shards’ total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,985,000 tokens. Axie Infinity Shards’ official website is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity Shards’ official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity . Axie Infinity Shards’ official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com

Axie Infinity Shards Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity Shards directly using US dollars.

