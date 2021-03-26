Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 75.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,303 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.25% of Axonics Modulation Technologies worth $4,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Axonics Modulation Technologies alerts:

AXNX opened at $55.90 on Friday. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.31 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 8.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.52 and a beta of 0.02.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.62% and a negative return on equity of 28.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXNX. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.56.

In other Axonics Modulation Technologies news, CMO John Woock sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $798,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 63,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,370,470.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Mcnamara sold 9,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $475,125.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,225 shares of company stock worth $3,720,380. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.