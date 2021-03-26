Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF) Short Interest Update

Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a growth of 53,900.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

AZRGF stock remained flat at $$63.50 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.23. Azrieli Group has a 12 month low of $48.78 and a 12 month high of $63.50.

About Azrieli Group

Azrieli Group Ltd. operates in the real estate industry. The company operates in four segments: Retail Centers and Malls in Israel, Leasable Office and Other Space in Israel, Income-Producing Properties segment in the U.S., and Senior Housing segments. It develops, acquires, leases out, manages, and maintains malls and retails centers in Israel; and office buildings and parks for offices and high-tech industry, as well as logistic areas and storage.

