Azuki (AZUKI) 1-Day Volume Reaches $423,615.00

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded up 27.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last seven days, Azuki has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One Azuki token can now be bought for $1.48 or 0.00002679 BTC on major exchanges. Azuki has a total market cap of $13.72 million and $423,615.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.80 or 0.00059280 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.91 or 0.00231181 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $479.60 or 0.00866804 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00050980 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.45 or 0.00076715 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00026697 BTC.

Azuki Token Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 9,287,056 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,254,238 tokens. The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance

Azuki Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars.

