B. Riley Financial, Inc. Acquires 10,720,785 Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Stock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 10,720,785 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.04 per share, with a total value of $64,753,541.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,640,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,705,684.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.03. 39,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,035. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.31. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $8.24. The stock has a market cap of $687.08 million, a P/E ratio of -66.24 and a beta of 2.77.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $149.90 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BW shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $582,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 105,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 239,892 shares in the last quarter. 43.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox; VÃ¸lund & Other Renewable; and SPIG. The Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

