B. Riley Reiterates Buy Rating for Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH)

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $42.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $36.00. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.48% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Textainer Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.
Shares of Textainer Group stock opened at $27.91 on Friday. Textainer Group has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $29.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 24,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 281.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471 shares in the last quarter. 35.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Textainer Group Company Profile
Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.
