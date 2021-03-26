B. Riley Reiterates Buy Rating for Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH)

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $42.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $36.00. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.48% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Textainer Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of Textainer Group stock opened at $27.91 on Friday. Textainer Group has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $29.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.31. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $161.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.13 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Textainer Group will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 24,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 281.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471 shares in the last quarter. 35.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

