Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Hits New 1-Year High Following Insider Buying Activity

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $8.34 and last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 39108 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.36.

Specifically, Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 10,720,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.04 per share, for a total transaction of $64,753,541.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,640,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,705,684.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth M. Young bought 17,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.85 per share, with a total value of $99,999.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,053.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 10,739,879 shares of company stock valued at $64,865,241. Company insiders own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average of $4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $688.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.91 and a beta of 2.77.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $149.90 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 256.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 57,696 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 17.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 24,415 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 105,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox; VÃ¸lund & Other Renewable; and SPIG. The Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

