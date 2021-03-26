bAlpha (BALPHA) Trading 25.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded up 20.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One bAlpha coin can currently be purchased for approximately $989.15 or 0.01834424 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, bAlpha has traded 25.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. bAlpha has a total market capitalization of $8.98 million and $1.31 million worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00060668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.37 or 0.00215808 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $438.80 or 0.00813783 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00053089 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00077222 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00027348 BTC.

bAlpha Coin Profile

bAlpha’s total supply is 9,078 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using US dollars.

