Banano Price Down 23.5% Over Last Week (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 26th. During the last week, Banano has traded 23.5% lower against the dollar. One Banano coin can currently be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Banano has a total market cap of $11.61 million and $62,368.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Banano alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00059335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00022442 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00049378 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.30 or 0.00243193 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005832 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $350.69 or 0.00639791 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

Banano is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,454,067 coins and its circulating supply is 1,209,351,183 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . Banano’s official website is banano.cc . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Banano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.