Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of BSAC traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,561. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.65 and its 200-day moving average is $18.93. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $25.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $789.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSAC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 1,685.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,191,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,373,000 after acquiring an additional 31,839 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 793.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,843,000.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

