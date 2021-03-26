Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Short Interest Up 7,566.7% in March

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, an increase of 7,566.7% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 460.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BDGSF remained flat at $$17.00 during trading hours on Friday. Bank of Georgia Group has a 12 month low of $8.33 and a 12 month high of $17.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.14.
Bank of Georgia Group Company Profile
Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Georgia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Georgia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.