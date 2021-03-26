Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Short Interest Up 7,566.7% in March

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, an increase of 7,566.7% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 460.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDGSF remained flat at $$17.00 during trading hours on Friday. Bank of Georgia Group has a 12 month low of $8.33 and a 12 month high of $17.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.14.

Get Bank of Georgia Group alerts:

Bank of Georgia Group Company Profile

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, BNB, and Other Banking Business segments. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, and SOLO brands.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Georgia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Georgia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.