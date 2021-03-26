Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,219 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.14% of Vir Biotechnology worth $4,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2,445.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. 54.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VIR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR opened at $52.70 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $25.31 and a one year high of $141.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -22.33 and a beta of -0.99.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 339.61% and a negative return on equity of 47.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $485,455.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,697,311.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 31,300 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $1,507,721.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,106,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,719 shares of company stock worth $3,544,337 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.