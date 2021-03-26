Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,955 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $4,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $81.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.50. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $84.90.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

