Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stake in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,296 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,499 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.70% of Argan worth $4,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Argan by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 713,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,623,000 after acquiring an additional 81,013 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Argan by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Argan by 374.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 53,482 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Argan by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Argan during the third quarter worth about $503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Argan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of NYSE AGX opened at $50.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.83. Argan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $55.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.64 million, a P/E ratio of 112.69 and a beta of 0.58.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

