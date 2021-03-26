Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $4.77 Million Stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 207,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,311 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.41% of Green Brick Partners worth $4,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 186.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 47.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,056,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,209,000 after purchasing an additional 980,048 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 179,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,110,000 after buying an additional 112,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $509,000. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David Einhorn acquired 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.55 per share, for a total transaction of $17,467,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,347.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard S. Press bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 96,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,182. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

GRBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley increased their target price on Green Brick Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

Shares of GRBK stock opened at $21.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.35. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $25.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.50.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 10.54%. As a group, research analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

