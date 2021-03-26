Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $4.81 Million Position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 48.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,567 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.70% of Cowen worth $4,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cowen during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Cowen in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cowen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Cowen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $559,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 226,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,049,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ COWN opened at $33.37 on Friday. Cowen Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.51.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.05. Cowen had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $512.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.07 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cowen Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Cowen’s payout ratio is 14.48%.

COWN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Cowen in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cowen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

