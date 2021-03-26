Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $4.84 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $4,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $148.68 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $102.40 and a twelve month high of $174.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.10.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

