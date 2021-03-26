Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $4.85 Million Position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,331 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,223 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.29% of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $4,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 20.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NTB opened at $37.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.02. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $41.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.98.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 27.50%. The firm had revenue of $123.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.70%.

NTB has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

