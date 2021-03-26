Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $5.30 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,189 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $134.37 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $75.14 and a 52 week high of $138.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.61 and its 200-day moving average is $117.04.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

