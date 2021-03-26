Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 368,384 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 34,488 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.93% of Callon Petroleum worth $4,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $722,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,348 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,355,000 after buying an additional 62,407 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $36.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.33. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $42.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.70, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $295.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.57 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 219.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

CPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $15.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Truist boosted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $14.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Johnson Rice upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Callon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.84.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $45,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,043. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $395,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,064. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

