Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 343,395 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,149 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.31% of Tejon Ranch worth $4,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRC. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,478 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tejon Ranch by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,525,434 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $21,585,000 after buying an additional 7,710 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Tejon Ranch by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,185 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,337 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 11,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tejon Ranch alerts:

TRC opened at $16.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.94 million, a P/E ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.28.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.05). Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 18.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Tejon Ranch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tejon Ranch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tejon Ranch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.