Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 21,223 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,223 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $54.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.75. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.12 and a 52 week high of $55.51.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.