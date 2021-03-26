Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 26,801 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,801 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Relay Therapeutics worth $4,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RLAY. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,188,472,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $136,316,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,156,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,203,000 after buying an additional 1,091,529 shares in the last quarter. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,116,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,321,000. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

RLAY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Relay Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $35.57 on Friday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $32.56 and a one year high of $64.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.13.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $275,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $825,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,965,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $80,577,054.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,470,294 shares of company stock valued at $140,852,304 in the last three months.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. Its product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) that is in Phase 1 dose escalation studies in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

Featured Story: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.