Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 5,005 Shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.43% of Johnson Outdoors worth $4,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 1,430.4% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 48,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after buying an additional 45,073 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 455,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,350,000 after buying an additional 31,223 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 241.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 25,477 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 72.4% during the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 39,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Johnson Outdoors by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 532,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,013,000 after purchasing an additional 13,290 shares during the period. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Outdoors stock opened at $134.96 on Friday. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.88 and a fifty-two week high of $150.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.88.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.07. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $165.67 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%.

In other Johnson Outdoors news, Director Thomas F. Pyle, Jr. sold 2,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $323,826.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,479,466.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $112,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,331 shares of company stock valued at $613,666. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

