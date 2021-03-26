Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 63,303 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) by 190.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,303 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.24% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $5,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,141 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 834,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,341,000 after acquiring an additional 63,678 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $25,468,000. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $8,826,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 24,324 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZNTL stock opened at $40.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.52. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $61.29.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZNTL. Wedbush began coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

In other news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $1,394,895.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,804,005 shares in the company, valued at $93,916,500.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 3,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $160,038.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,372,788.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,864 shares of company stock valued at $3,838,135 over the last three months.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

