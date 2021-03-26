Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 8,687 Shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,252 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,687 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.91% of First Financial worth $4,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Financial by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 187.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in First Financial by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of First Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in First Financial by 387.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 6th.

Shares of THFF stock opened at $44.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.45 and a 200 day moving average of $38.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.84. First Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $29.02 and a 52 week high of $47.00.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $50.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.70 million. First Financial had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 8.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

