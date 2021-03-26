Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,286 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.54% of The Shyft Group worth $5,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in The Shyft Group by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 427,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,127,000 after buying an additional 54,493 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 756,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,471,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,653,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,928,000 after buying an additional 93,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Shyft Group by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 418,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,865,000 after acquiring an additional 173,504 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Shyft Group news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 3,659 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $148,335.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,885.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $485,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,521,126.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,699,786. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SHYF shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Shyft Group from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Colliers Securities upped their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 13th.

Shares of The Shyft Group stock opened at $37.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -466.75, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.96. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $43.75.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $171.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.49 million. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.06%.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

