Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.86% of Shoe Carnival worth $4,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 2.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 21,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shares of Shoe Carnival stock opened at $57.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.77 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.88. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $58.35.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $253.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.15 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

In other Shoe Carnival news, EVP Carl N. Scibetta sold 15,000 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,658. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy T. Baker sold 15,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $602,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,066 shares of company stock valued at $2,560,840 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, and wallets.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.