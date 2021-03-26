Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th.

Bank of South Carolina has decreased its dividend payment by 15.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Bank of South Carolina alerts:

NASDAQ:BKSC traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.60. 502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,881. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.55 and a 200 day moving average of $16.93. Bank of South Carolina has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $25.65. The company has a market capitalization of $124.77 million, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.43.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 31.25%.

In related news, insider Douglas H. Sass sold 2,500 shares of Bank of South Carolina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Also, insider Sheryl G. Sharry bought 3,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $58,183.79. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 60,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,283.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 5,155 shares of company stock valued at $84,067 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides financial services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of South Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of South Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.