Barbara Smith Sells 25,000 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Stock

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) CEO Barbara Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $731,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 639,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,705,666.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, March 1st, Barbara Smith sold 19,900 shares of Commercial Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $536,902.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Barbara Smith sold 25,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $649,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Barbara Smith sold 82,082 shares of Commercial Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $1,877,215.34.

NYSE CMC traded up $2.34 on Friday, hitting $31.73. 82,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.78 and its 200 day moving average is $22.04. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $30.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.56.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

