Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 634,056 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,322 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $14,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOLD. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.4% in the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,090 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 100.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOLD opened at $19.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $31.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.03. The firm has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays upgraded Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.91.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

