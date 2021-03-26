BASIC (BASIC) Price Down 2.3% Over Last Week

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last week, BASIC has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. BASIC has a market cap of $44.71 million and $10.74 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BASIC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00022353 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00049291 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $350.09 or 0.00638459 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00064903 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00023372 BTC.

BASIC Profile

BASIC (BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 4,409,596,166 coins. BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic . The official website for BASIC is basic.finance . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

