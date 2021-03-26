BASIC Trading 6.7% Higher This Week (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. In the last week, BASIC has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. One BASIC coin can now be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BASIC has a total market capitalization of $44.11 million and approximately $10.63 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00023548 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00048310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.57 or 0.00644986 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001868 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00064302 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00023737 BTC.

BASIC Profile

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 4,409,596,166 coins. The official website for BASIC is basic.finance . The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

BASIC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

